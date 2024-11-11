Shots fired during attempted Dayton break-in; 1 in life-threatening condition

A man is in life-threatening condition after shots were fired during an attempted break-in Sunday morning in Dayton.
Dayton police responded around 11 a.m. to the 3300 block of West Second Street for a shooting.
“A shot was fired from inside the home and multiple rounds were fired from outside the home,” said Dayton police Maj. Brian Johns. “Multiple firearms were also recovered.”
Officers found a 23-year-old man with a gunshot wound and crews transported him to the hospital.
His injuries worsened and as of Monday he was in life-threatening condition, Johns said.
The suspects fled from the scene, but four of them were taken into custody and transported to the Juvenile Justice Center.
The incident remains under investigation.
In Other News
1
1 in critical condition, suspect detained in shooting near RTA hub in...
2
UTV hits 2 pedestrians in Darke County; Woman facing OVI, other charges
3
Teen killed in accidental shooting in Northridge area, police say
4
Jail calls: Ohio inmates say incriminating, damaging things on recorded...
5
Springfield man accused of kidnapping 13-year-old to be a couple...
About the Author