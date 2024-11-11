Shots fired during attempted Dayton break-in; 1 in life-threatening condition

“A shot was fired from inside the home and multiple rounds were fired from outside the home,” said Dayton police Maj. Brian Johns. “Multiple firearms were also recovered.”

Officers found a 23-year-old man with a gunshot wound and crews transported him to the hospital.

His injuries worsened and as of Monday he was in life-threatening condition, Johns said.

The suspects fled from the scene, but four of them were taken into custody and transported to the Juvenile Justice Center.

The incident remains under investigation.