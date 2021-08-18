Sidewalk at Wilberforce to improve student safety

A new series of sidewalks at Wilberforce University are making it safer for students who walk from the university to Central State and other local businesses.
The sidewalk runs from the university’s alumni multiplex on North Bickett Road to state Route 42. The area is a popular pedestrian route for Wilberforce students and staff, leading to Central State, a nearby Speedway, and a post office. The winding, hilly road is also commonly a path for fast-moving vehicles, officials said.
“We have a relationship where our students move back and forth between Central State and Wilberforce,” said University President Elfred Anthony Pinkard. “Before the sidewalk, it was very awkward getting passage. They would walk through the grass, and it was just unsafe.”
In 2017, a 21-year-old Wilberforce student was killed and three others were injured in a drunk-driving crash on North Bickett Road All four students were passengers in the vehicle.
“We are always concerned about the safety of our students. Constructing these new sidewalks means our students will have a clearly defined, protected walking path along Bickett Road and 42,” said Wilberforce COO William Woodson. “We also want the local community to know the university is providing all measures to maintain a safe environment.”
“It just underscores the importance of safety and taking a real proactive role in keeping our students safe, and it’s also symbolic of linking of two great institutions,” Pinkard said.
The cost of the 1,400-foot sidewalk is just shy of $40,000, $5,000 of which was contributed by Xenia Twp. Construction by Complete Solutions Contracting began in July.