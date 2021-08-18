Sidewalk at Wilberforce to improve student safety

The sidewalk runs from the university’s alumni multiplex on North Bickett Road to state Route 42. The area is a popular pedestrian route for Wilberforce students and staff, leading to Central State, a nearby Speedway, and a post office. The winding, hilly road is also commonly a path for fast-moving vehicles, officials said.

“We have a relationship where our students move back and forth between Central State and Wilberforce,” said University President Elfred Anthony Pinkard. “Before the sidewalk, it was very awkward getting passage. They would walk through the grass, and it was just unsafe.”