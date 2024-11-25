Sidney company buys Dayton warehouse for $2.4 million

Explore Amazon considers building Ohio data center in Fayette County

A real estate marketing web site identifies the industrial warehouse at 1341 Fourth as having about 60,000 square feet of rentable space.

The seller in the Nov. 18 transactions was Becker Building Co., with the city of Dayton being recorded as relinquishing less than a tenth of an acre of property to Becker on the same date that Becker sold to Geise.

The building at 1341 Fourth has been home to Becker Electric Supply and Kendall Electric. The latter company acquired Becker — which at the time had locations in Ohio, Indiana, and Georgia — in 2019.

Geise has the same street address in Sidney as an electrical wholesaler in that city, Dickman Supply Inc. Jason Geise is president of Dickman Supply.

Nearly three years ago, Dickman acquired the Lyons Electrical Supply and Lighting Showroom on Webster Street.

According to its web site, Kendall Electric has a location at 769 Center Drive in Vandalia, as well as many other locations in nine states. In 2022, Kendall applied for a Montgomery County grant to build a 115,000-square-foot building for $19 million in Vandalia.