Sinclair College closed 8 buildings Monday morning due to water, electric issue

Buildings 1 through 8 at Sinclair Community College’s Dayton campus downtown are closed until noon today due to an electrical issue, the college said.
Cathy Petersen, a spokeswoman for the college, said flooding from a leaky valve in Building 4 was right above an electric grid for all the buildings involved. It was shut off as a precaution while the valve was fixed. Petersen said there was no damage to the building.
On-campus classes in Buildings 1 through 8 will begin at noon Monday and students are being asked to log into eLearn and check their email for any additional information from faculty.
Those who work in buildings 1 through 8 were asked to work from home if possible.
Online classes are still meeting as normal. For classes that start before noon, students have been asked to report to class at noon if 50 minutes or more of the class remains.
Students with internships, apprenticeships and clinical sites were directed to report as scheduled.
