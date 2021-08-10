dayton-daily-news logo
Sinclair Community College adds $16M to student COVID relief fund

FILE PHOTO: Sinclair Community College
FILE PHOTO: Sinclair Community College

Dayton
By Kristen Spicker
10 minutes ago

Sinclair Community College added $16 million to its emergency relief fund to continue to help students during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Students can use the funds for food, housing, school materials, technology, health care and child care.

ExploreSinclair to award $5,000 scholarships to fall term students in random drawing

“This additional funding will expand our efforts to help ensure Sinclair students can remain focused on their studies while easing the financial challenges many are facing due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Scott Markland, Sinclair Community College senior vice president for student development. “Sinclair is committed to providing the resources needed for our students to achieve their education and career goals.”

The funds are from the federal Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund.

ExploreOhio reports 2,326 COVID cases, sets new 3-week daily case high

As of last March, Sinclair has distributed more than $7.3 million in relief funding to more than 8,000 students. The college has also given more than 800 laptops and hundreds of other equipment to students to allow them to continue their education with virtual learning.

For more information about the emergency relief fund, contact the Sinclair Financial Aid and Scholarships Office by emailing scholarships@sinclair.edu or calling 937-512-3000.

