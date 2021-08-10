Ohio reports 2,326 COVID cases, sets new 3-week daily case high

The rest of the region reported the following two-week positivity rates as of Monday:

Butler County: 7.5%

Champaign County: 3.8%

Clark County: 5.1%

Darke County: 6.2%

Logan County: 5%

Montgomery County: 8.9%

Preble County: 8%

Shelby County: 8.4%

Warren County: 6.8%

The county with the highest two-week positivity rate in Ohio is Lawrence at 30.4%.

Ohio reported 159 hospitalizations Tuesday, the highest amount reported in the last three weeks.

In the last 21 days the state is averaging 70 hospitalizations a day.

Eighteen ICU admissions were recorded in the last day in Ohio. ODH is reporting an average of seven ICU admissions a day over the last three weeks.

Ohio reported 24 deaths Tuesday, bringing the state’s total to 20,580.

Death data can fluctuate because other states do not regularly reported death certificate data to Ohio’s Bureau of Vital Statistics. The day a death is reported does not reflect the day the death occurred.