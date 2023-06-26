Sinclair offers up to $2K for in-demand job certificates

Sinclair Community College is offering grants to cover tuition and fees for students enrolled in specific short-term certificate programs that are considered “in-demand.”

The Ohio Department of Education provided $187,000 for the “Skills to Work” program, according to Sinclair Community College spokeswoman Cathy Petersen.

The short-term certificate programs that qualified had to be earned in less than a year and lead to a certificate, certification or license that is required for an in-demand career in the region.

To qualify for the grant, students must be enrolled in one of the short-term certificate programs and meet needs-based financial aid criteria and be a resident of the state of Ohio. Up to $2,000 per short-term certificate may be awarded and a student may get up to three grants for different short-term certificates, but the student has to complete one certificate before getting an award for another short-term certificate.

Scott Markland, senior vice president for student development at Sinclair, said the college is grateful for the support from the Ohio Department of Education.

“Sinclair consistently works with employers and regional partners to identify workforce needs so that we can adjust and expand our programs to better prepare our students for in demand career opportunities,” Markland said.

The 19 short term certificates that qualify are:

Business Operations Systems Support

Chemical Dependency Counselor Assistant

Clinical Lab Assistant

Clinical Phlebotomy Technician

Customer Service Specialist

Customer Service Technician

Electrocardiography Technician

Emergency Medical Technician

Food Production Specialist

Home Health Aide

Hospitality Reception and Service Specialist

Human Resources Management

Medical Coding & Billing Specialist

Medical Scribe

Nurse Aide

Patient Care Technician

Reimbursement Analyst

Supply Chain Technician

Surgical Instrument Technician

To learn more about “Skills to Work” grants at Sinclair Community College, email StateGrantsScholar@sinclair.edu, or call 937-512-3000.