Dayton middle, high school students offered new programs that could lead to associate’s degree

Dayton Public Schools officials announced new career pathway programs available at two of the high school and middle schools for next school year, including a pathway to get an associate’s degree while still in high school.

Students at Edwin Joel Brown and Wogaman middle schools will be given a choice to go into one of four pathways in the middle school, said Erin Dooley, DPS chief of secondary schools. Middle school students will have access to all pathways.

Dunbar and Thurgood Marshall high schools will have several pathways, including College Credit Plus courses that count for both an associate degree and a high school degree. Other pathway programs include biotechnology, business, agriculture and communications classes, with options for industry certificates.

“The DPS University pathway will allow students to earn CCP credits because the purpose of that program is to help students graduate with an Associate Degree,” said Elizabeth Lolli, DPS superintendent. “The other pathways (agriculture, biotechnology, etc.) will not necessarily earn CCP credits, but students could still enroll in College Credit Plus courses if they choose. As the pathways are developed, there may be CCP course opportunities embedded in each pathway.”

Thurgood Marshall principal Marvin Jones said he and others at Thurgood gave presentations to students about the pathways for next year and spoke individually to students they thought may benefit from going into the pathways.

“For some kids, that we knew would benefit, we’d have one on one conversations with them,” Jones said.

Students that opt into pathways ultimately can opt out if they find the program isn’t a good fit, Jones said, but they do have to follow normal procedures for dropping a class.

Jones said the district is working with local industry professionals to find people to help teach classes, along with the regular teachers.

But along with benefits for students, Jones said teachers who worked on developing the curriculum were excited and engaged the entire time.

“We shared with you that this may be something that that helps to retain teachers,” Jones said. “This is exciting for the teachers that have engaged this work.”