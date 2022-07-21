Sinclair’s festival Friday aims to help young adults finish school

“In order for Dayton to thrive, not only survive, but thrive, we need a younger workforce,” said Sue Phelps, academic coach for the Fast Forward Re-Engagement Center at Sinclair. “So the first step to getting that younger workforce is getting them engaged back into school to get their education requirements for these specific jobs.”

The Academic Re-engagement and Career Festival (ARC) includes free food, games, academic and re-engagement information, music, give-a-ways, job & community resource information and a 360-degree photo booth.

Joshua Copeland, CEO of Learning 2 Cope, is the guest motivational speaker. Copeland will share his story to help others identify the root of their issues and to create action plans for success. Copeland spent nearly five years as an academic advisor for Sinclair’s Upward Bound Program.

Littlejohn and Phelps estimate about 11% of people in Montgomery County have dropped out of high school, down from about 25% in the early 2000s when the FFRC was founded due to high dropout rates in the county. But Phelps said according to the U.S. Census numbers, that 11% is about 40,000 people.

Sinclair has free parking outside of the college, Littlejohn said, and the campus is also accessible by bus route.