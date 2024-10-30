Sip Coffee Co. opens brick-and-mortar shop in Tipp City

“It was seasonal, so every winter I had to shut down,” Deaton said. “A brick-and-mortar was always a dream.”

That dream became a reality when she signed the lease to her new brick-and-mortar location in July at 128 E. Main St. in Tipp City. The coffee shop officially opened its doors last week featuring “a pretty simple menu with limited flavors like caramel, mocha, honey and vanilla.”

Sip Coffee Co., which uses Purebred Coffee Co. in Troy as its roaster, is known for The Nova, a latte flavored with sweet and condensed milk. It’s similar to a Spanish or Cuban latte.

“It’s not too sweet, but it’s sweet enough,” Deaton said.

Her go-to coffee order is the iced honey latte.

The coffee shop also offers sweet (almond butter, bananas, chocolate chips and honey on homemade sourdough bread) and savory (avocado, marinated tomatoes, salt and pepper, everything bagel seasoning and feta cheese on homemade sourdough bread) toasts, as well as bagels, yogurt and granola parfaits and pastries.

Every Monday, customers can expect Deaton’s homemade scones. Additional pastries like pop tarts, coffee cake, muffins and pound cake will be available the rest of the week from a local baker.

Deaton, who lives just outside of Piqua, fell in love with coffee when she worked at Winans Coffee & Chocolate in Troy.

“I love making coffee, but then the other half is definitely the people I get to meet and interact with,” Deaton said.

Her regulars not only hold a special place in her heart, but the early mornings where it’s quiet and a few customers are trickling in before the rush are the moments she cherishes.

Sip Coffee Co. is a cozy coffee shop with a chill and calm vibe.

It’s “a happy place, where coffee connects us,” Deaton said.

MORE DETAILS

Sip Coffee Co. is open 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. To order online, visit sip-coffee-co.square.site.

For more information and updates, visit the coffee shop’s Instagram page (@sip.coffeeco).