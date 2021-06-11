Size-inclusive boutique opens at The Greene

“I’ve always been between sizes, and I would get so discouraged going into boutiques that only carried up to a large,” Hall said. “I couldn’t find what I wanted or anything cute and all my options were online.”

She said many of the online options also did not work for her sense of style. While Hall loves that there are plus-sized influencers showing off their bodies, she said that’s not always something that plus-sized women want to wear.

Happily Ever Co. opened a new store at The Greene located at 4470 Cedar Park Drive. The Boutique offers sizes from small to plus-sized clothing for women. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF

When women see cute dresses online, that can be hard to find in their size in a store.

“It can be really hard to find the styles that you see online or you see on Instagram or Facebook you see all these really pretty girls and dresses, and you’re like, man, there’s no place for me to get that,” she said.

The store can also give styling help to customers and works with people to find the best size.

Hall opened a store in Greenville in January 2019 but outgrew that location and moved to downtown Greenville. When she looked to expand again, she wanted to find some place that was a shopping destination for people from around the area. The Greene was that place, she said.

Pricing is also important to her. Hall wanted to make sure that her customer base in Greenville – teachers, factory workers and nurses – would be able to afford the clothes she sold. Many dresses she sells are in the $30 to $40 range.

“I try to keep our prices within that budget so that no matter what kind of job you work, you can still find something that you’re going to feel good in, without killing your bank account,” Hall said.

The store will be closed through Wednesday, June 16.