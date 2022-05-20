Skeletal remains found in Trotwood identified 61-year-old man

A skull and “general skeletal remains” were found in the right of way, Harshbarger said previously.

The coroner’s office was able to determine the remains belonged to a male early on, but couldn’t make further identification.

“We are struggling to find the material to do comparisons and we are currently trying to locate dental records,” Harshbarger said.

Typically the coroner’s office identifies remains through visual identification. When that isn’t possible they use fingerprints, dental records or DNA samples.