Skeletal remains found in Trotwood identified 61-year-old man

Skeletal remains found by utility workers in Trotwood earlier this year have been identified as a 61-year-old man.
Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger identified the remains as Bari Littleton. His cause and manner of death have not been determined.
The morning of March 8 utility workers reported finding bones near an AES right of way in the 4900 block of Covenant House Drive.
A 911 caller said he was part of a two-man crew clearing the area behind an assisted living facility, according to dispatch records.
A press release from the coroner listed Littleton’s residence was listed as the assisted living facility. The remains appeared to have been there to an extended period of time, according to authorities.
A skull and “general skeletal remains” were found in the right of way, Harshbarger said previously.
The coroner’s office was able to determine the remains belonged to a male early on, but couldn’t make further identification.
“We are struggling to find the material to do comparisons and we are currently trying to locate dental records,” Harshbarger said.
Typically the coroner’s office identifies remains through visual identification. When that isn’t possible they use fingerprints, dental records or DNA samples.