BreakingNews
Skeletal remains found in Trotwood identified 61-year-old man
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Skeletal remains found in Trotwood identified 61-year-old man

The Ohio chapter of Texas EquuSearch urban search and recovery team was assisting Trotwood police after suspect human remains were found on Covenant House Drive Tuesday, March 8, 2022. MARSHALL GORBY / STAFF

caption arrowCaption
The Ohio chapter of Texas EquuSearch urban search and recovery team was assisting Trotwood police after suspect human remains were found on Covenant House Drive Tuesday, March 8, 2022. MARSHALL GORBY / STAFF

Local News
By
Updated 14 minutes ago

Skeletal remains found by utility workers in Trotwood earlier this year have been identified as a 61-year-old man.

Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger identified the remains as Bari Littleton. His cause and manner of death have not been determined.

The morning of March 8 utility workers reported finding bones near an AES right of way in the 4900 block of Covenant House Drive.

ExploreRELATED: Utility workers find skeletal human remains in Trotwood

A 911 caller said he was part of a two-man crew clearing the area behind an assisted living facility, according to dispatch records.

A press release from the coroner listed Littleton’s residence was listed as the assisted living facility. The remains appeared to have been there to an extended period of time, according to authorities.

A skull and “general skeletal remains” were found in the right of way, Harshbarger said previously.

ExploreRELATED: Identifying skeletal remains found in Trotwood expected to take time, coroner says

The coroner’s office was able to determine the remains belonged to a male early on, but couldn’t make further identification.

“We are struggling to find the material to do comparisons and we are currently trying to locate dental records,” Harshbarger said.

Typically the coroner’s office identifies remains through visual identification. When that isn’t possible they use fingerprints, dental records or DNA samples.

In Other News
1
1,850 without power following overnight storms
2
11 more medical marijuana dispensaries coming to southwest Ohio: Here’s...
3
Dozens of Ohio companies boosting new moonshot, NASA leader says
4
Despite a lot of teens available for jobs, businesses face staffing...
5
Retiring longtime school superintendents look back on careers

About the Authors

Follow Parker Perry on facebookFollow Parker Perry on twitter
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top