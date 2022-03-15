Identifying skeletal remains found in Trotwood expected to take time, coroner says

In addition to multiple officers from the Trotwood Police Department, members of the Ohio chapter of Texas EquuSearch urban search and recovery team based in Cincinnati responded to assist investigators.

Authorities said the remains appeared to have been there for an extended period of time. Harshbarger said a skull and “general skeletal remains” were found.

“Most identifications in this country and in our office are done by visual identification and the changes after death that occur can begin to eliminate that possibility or make it more unreliable so we don’t use visual once we are not confident in our ability to visually ID the remains,” Harshbarger said.

He said investigators have been able to determine that the remains belonged to a male.

The coroner said there are multiple ways to identify remains after visual identification isn’t possible, such as fingerprinting, dental records or DNA samples, but those rely on having a pre-death sample.

“At this point, there is no timeline because we are down to trying to find a dentist,” he said. “It could be a very long time now.”