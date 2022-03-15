Identifying skeletal remains found in Trotwood expected to take time, coroner says

It will take a longer time than normal for skeletal human remains found by utility workers in Trotwood last week to be identified.
Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger said his office is working to find out whose remains were found near an assisted living facility in a wooded area about 100 feet from state Route 49 in Trotwood. He said his office does have an idea who it might be, but still have work to do to confirm.
“We are struggling to find the material to do comparisons and we are currently trying to locate dental records,” Harshbarger said.
He said his office has been in communication with the family of the suspected person. He declined to name the suspected person because the identification has not been confirmed.
A 911 caller last week said bones were found near an AES Ohio right of way in the 4900 block of Covenant House Drive, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch records. The caller said he was part of a two-member crew clearing out the right of way for AES Ohio behind Garden Court assisted living facility at 4911 Covenant House Drive.
In addition to multiple officers from the Trotwood Police Department, members of the Ohio chapter of Texas EquuSearch urban search and recovery team based in Cincinnati responded to assist investigators.
Authorities said the remains appeared to have been there for an extended period of time. Harshbarger said a skull and “general skeletal remains” were found.
“Most identifications in this country and in our office are done by visual identification and the changes after death that occur can begin to eliminate that possibility or make it more unreliable so we don’t use visual once we are not confident in our ability to visually ID the remains,” Harshbarger said.
He said investigators have been able to determine that the remains belonged to a male.
The coroner said there are multiple ways to identify remains after visual identification isn’t possible, such as fingerprinting, dental records or DNA samples, but those rely on having a pre-death sample.
“At this point, there is no timeline because we are down to trying to find a dentist,” he said. “It could be a very long time now.”
