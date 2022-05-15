BreakingNews
Reds become sixth team in baseball history to lose a game while not allowing a hit
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Skittles, Starbursts and Life Savers candies recalled

Via Tsuji / Flickr (CC BY-NC-ND 2.0)

caption arrowCaption
Via Tsuji / Flickr (CC BY-NC-ND 2.0)

Local News
By
1 hour ago

Mars Wrigley Confectionery US, LLC announced a recall of several varieties of Skittles, Starbursts and Life Savers because a thin metal strand may potentially be found in the candies or bags.

The company announced the recall on Friday according to a statement posted on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration website.

“We received reports from consumers alerting us to this matter and are not aware of any illnesses to date,” the statement said.

They “will work with retailers to remove recalled products from store shelves,” the statement from Mars Wrigley Confectionery said on the FDA website. “If consumers believe they have purchased a recalled item, they should dispose of the product and not consume it.”

ExploreLongtime barber, organist still does it all plus some

A 10-digit manufacturing code can be found on the back of the recalled products where the first three digit numbers will alert consumers of the affected product.

A few examples of the recalled products include:

  • Starburst Gummies Original Share Size 3.5 ounces
  • Starburst Gummies Original Peg Pack 5.8 ounces
  • Life Savers Gummies Five Flavor Peg Pack 7.0 ounces, 3.22 ounces
  • Life Savers Wild Berries Gummies Peg Pack 7.0 ounces
  • Skittles Gummies Original Stand Up Pouch 12 ounces
  • Skittles Sour Gummies Peg Pack 5.8 ounces

The rest of the varieties as well as the codes for the recalled products can found on the FDA website.

“We received reports from consumers alerting us to this matter and are not aware of any illnesses to date,” the company said in the news release.

Customers with inquiries can contact the company by calling 1-800-651-2564 or visit the company’s website at www.mars.com.

In Other News
1
Most of power restored in parts of Montgomery, Greene counties
2
Longtime barber, organist still does it all plus some
3
Fallen officers remembered in Miami County
4
Crews respond to early morning fire
5
Police detain 4 following report of shots fired

About the Author

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top