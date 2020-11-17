Skywrighter briefs

Thrift Shop holiday closures
The Thrift Shop at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base will be closed Nov. 23-27 for the Thanksgiving holiday and Dec. 19 to Jan. 4 for winter break.
Located at 5265 Miller St., Bldg. 95, near the intersection of Wright Avenue and Allbrook Drive on Area A, the shop is normally open Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. to anyone who has base access. It also will be open Dec. 5 for sales only from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dates are subject to change.
Cash, checks, Visa, MasterCard, Discover and American Express are acceptable methods of payment.
Run by Wright-Patterson Officers' Spouses' Club volunteers, the shop offers a wide variety of merchandise, such as clothing, household appliances and furniture; the inventory changes frequently and is highlighted on the shop’s Facebook page, WPOSC THRIFT SHOP.
Manager Beth Newberry said the stock now includes fall and winter apparel, Thanksgiving and Christmas items.
Thinking about Air Force Reserve?
Active-duty Airmen considering a transition to the Air Force Reserve face requirements and options ahead of making the move.
Whether life circumstances change or active duty simply isn’t a good fit, the Air Force offers two programs that allow members to continue serving part time: Palace Chase and Palace Front. Both are offered to active-duty officers and enlisted members, giving them the opportunity to transfer from active duty to an Air Reserve Component.
For officers, a scroll is required before your date of separation and can take up to nine months to complete. Without it, a break in service will accrue.
For more information or a list of options, contact Master Sgt. Michelle Shutler, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base’s in-service recruiter, at 937-271-9707.
Fisher/Nightingale Houses Inc. to hold Board of Trustees elections In accordance with the bylaws of the Fisher/Nightingale Houses Inc., the election of certain members of the Board of Trustees (president, secretary, media relations and 2nd trustee-at-large), each for a two-year term starting Jan. 1, will take place Dec. 12.
Anyone interested in running for any of these positions on the board should contact the Fisher/ Nightingale Houses Inc. point of contact, Joani Reynolds, at joanireynolds@gmail.com no later than Nov. 16.