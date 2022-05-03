Slow, wet start to voting locally with few problems at polls

Molly Campbell said she tried to vote at her polling place at the Washington Twp. Recreation Center but was turned away.

Campbell is 96-years-old and says her caretaker asked if she could vote curbside, but was told Campbell doesn’t have proper ID. Campbell said her driver’s license is expired because she stopped driving at age 93, and her bills are in her daughter’s name. Campbell is listed on voter rolls as a registered voter.

“They didn’t make an effort to come out and speak to me even,” she said. “I was very upset and I’m still angry about it.”

“Who else would want to be imitating a little old lady?”

Ohio law allows someone without valid ID to vote by provisional ballot if they provide the last four digits of their Social Security number. Provisional ballots are counted after their information is reviewed and verified at the board of elections.

After being contacted by the Dayton Daily News, the Montgomery County Board of Elections sent a bipartisan team of election workers to Campbell’s house with a provisional ballot and contacted the polling place to make sure workers followed the rules.

“We take this seriously,” said Sarah Greathouse, Montgomery County Board of Elections deputy director. “It may be one of 365,000 voters for us, but for every voter it’s 100% of their vote and we take that very seriously.”

Joy Hoover, voting at the Lofino Senior Center in Beavercreek, said she believes voting for races like House and Senate is “fundamental.” She was frustrated by the lack of effort to turn out the vote.

“No one knew the polls were open today, no one was encouraged to vote,” she said. “There’s no one who showed up at my door, no flyers, nothing. I didn’t get one, not even one. No candidates seemed to want to put out information, so I think a lot of people won’t show up because they didn’t know.”

The Greene County Board of Elections reported that all polling places had run smoothly throughout the day, though some people came to the Board of Elections office to vote rather than going to polling locations. Some lines formed at bigger locations but were dealt with quickly, director Alisha Beeler said.

“The biggest concern right now is the weather,” she said.

In Warren County, Board of Elections Director Brian Sleeth said voting has taken place without issue so far in the county.

He said no polling places lost power due to earlier storms, but also noted that some locations have generators and the machines are battery-powered. Sleeth said about 16% of voters had cast a ballot by 4:30 p.m.