Election Day: 10 key races on local ballots today

There are a few races that will not appear on Tuesday’s ballots. Races for Ohio Senate, Ohio House of Representatives and political party state central committee will be voted on later this year because district maps are still being debated.

Here are 10 races to keep an eye on Tuesday.

1) Ohio Governor, Democrats

Former Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley and former Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley are facing off for the Democratic nomination for governor. Whaley’s running mate is Cheryl Stephens, vice president of Cuyahoga County Council. Cranley’s running mate is state Sen. Teresa Fedor, D-Toledo.

Whaley served two four-year terms as a Dayton city commissioner before being elected mayor in 2013 and reelected in 2017. Cranley was elected to Cincinnati City Council and served from 2000 to 2009. Cranley won the Cincinnati mayor’s office in 2013 and was reelected in 2017.

2) Ohio Governor, Republicans

Incumbent Governor Mike Dewine is being challenged by three Republicans in May’s primary: Joe Blystone, Ron Hood and Jim Renacci.

Blystone, who founded Blystone Farm in 2004, has never run for office before. His running mate is fellow political novice Jeremiah Workman, an author, Marine Corps veteran and former IT worker.

Hood is running for governor on a ticket with former state Rep. Candice Keller. Hood served in the Ohio House of Representatives three times, from 1995-2000, then in 2005-06; and again from 2013 to 2020.

Renacci was mayor of Wadsworth in northeast Ohio from 2004 to 2008, then was elected to the U.S. House in 2010, serving until 2019. His running mate is Christian movie producer and motivational speaker Joe Knopp, who has no political experience.

DeWine, a Greene County resident, was county prosecutor there before a long run of state and federal posts — Ohio Senate, U.S. Congress, Ohio lieutenant governor, U.S. Senate, Ohio attorney general, and now governor. His running mate is current Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted, who previously served as Ohio’s Secretary of State.

3) U.S. Senate, Democrats

Rob Portman’s decision not to run for re-election created a crowded field in both parties. Three Democrats are running for their party’s nomination in the race for Senate — Columbus attorney Morgan Harper, Hilliard businesswoman Traci “TJ” Johnson, and Tim Ryan of Trumbull County, who is currently serving in the U.S. House.

4) U.S. Senate, Republicans

Seven Republicans are running for their party’s nomination in the race for Senate — Jane Timken, JD Vance, Matt Dolan, Mike Gibbons, Josh Mandel, Neil Patel and Mark Pukita will be on the ballot. The campaign has ranged from debate over the economy, education and foreign policy, to insults and a near physical confrontation between Mandel and Gibbons.

5) U.S. Congressional races

In the 10th District, Democrats Kirk Benjamin, David Esrati, Jeff Hardenbrook and Baxter Stapleton are running to see who will face Mike Turner in November.

In the 8th District, incumbent Republican Warren Davidson faces a primary challenge from Phil Heimlich.

In the 4th District, Democrats Jeff Stites and Tami Wilson are running to challenge Republican Jim Jordan in November.

6) Republican Secretary of State

Incumbent Secretary of State Frank LaRose is being primaried by challenger John Adams. The winner of that election will face Democrat Chelsea Clark, who will be on the Democratic ballot Tuesday but does not have an opponent.

Explore 2 Republicans running in primary for Montgomery County commissioner

7) Montgomery County Commission, Republicans

Rennes Bowers, who worked for the Dayton Fire Department for 30 years, and Jordan Wortham, who worked for the Dayton Police Department for seven years, are running for a spot on the board of the Montgomery County Commission. The winner of the primary will run against incumbent Carolyn Rice in November.

Explore 2 Democrats vying for nomination in May primary for judge seat

8) Common Pleas Judge, Democrats

Democrats Angelina Jackson and Jacqueline Gaines are running for a chance to become a judge on the Montgomery County Common Pleas Court. The winner of the race Tuesday will compete in November against Robert Hanseman for a six-year term.

Explore Beavercreek residents to vote on income tax for the third time in 10 years

9) Beavercreek income tax

Beavercreek residents will decide whether to approve a 1% income tax that would replace five property tax levies. The city is one of very few in Ohio that currently have no local income tax.

Opponents of the income tax say that the measure puts undue strain on younger generations, while proponents say that without it, the city’s current funding model is unsustainable.

Explore Trotwood voters to decide on income tax increase in May election

10) Trotwood income tax

Trotwood voters will decide on a five-year, 0.5% income tax increase for road improvements. The five-year increase, from 2.25% to 2.75% would generate an extra $1 million per year if approved, according to Deputy City Manager Stephanie Kellum.

