Small plane crashes in field off Old US 35 in Greene County

By
29 minutes ago
A small plane crashed Thursday afternoon in a farm field off Old U.S. 35 east of Xenia in Greene County.

The crash was reported at 2:05 p.m. in the 2900 block of Old U.S. 35 East, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

No injuries were reported.

The specific model of aircraft was not immediately known and it was not clear where the plane was headed, how many people were aboard nor what led to the crash.

This report will be updated as we learn new information.

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

