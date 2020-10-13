Aircraft flips on runway, bursts into flames; 2 suffer minor injuries

A small plane flipped on the runway Tuesday afternoon at the Andy Barnhart Memorial Airport in New Carlisle.
The plane, described as a small light sport aircraft, caught fire after crashing around 2 p.m. when it tried to land at the airport at 10639 Milton Carlisle Road.
“There were two occupants inside,” Bethel Twp. Fire Marshal Duane Stitzel said. “They were able to escape with very minor injuries.”
The Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Springfield Post is investigating the crash.
The Bethel Twp. Fire Department in Clark County said the two aircraft occupants were pulled from the plane and were taken to a local hospital.
