Smaller UD freshman class moves in; university touts group’s strength, diversity

UD has announced it is deliberately shrinking its classes, in response to changing demographics. Fewer students are graduating from high school and even fewer are deciding to attend college. Over the past decade UD often had more than 2,000 incoming freshmen — 2,205 in 2014 and 2,250 in 2017.

The smaller class means the university won’t be using Founders Hall for students to live this year. But the other halls are full and maxed out, said Cari Wallace, assistant vice president for student development at the university.

Wallace said this weekend will be welcome weekend, full of activities meant to help the students adjust to campus — and help parents support their kids, from afar.

“We know parents are partners with students and we want them to know how to help students from a distance,” Wallace said.

The welcome weekend has the added benefit of getting kids used to college before their classes start.

Teriana Boddie, a first-year student who is attending both Sinclair Community College and the University of Dayton through the UD-Sinclair Academy, moved in on Friday. She said she plans to major in biology, and she’s looking forward to making new friends, using her two advisors at both UD and Sinclair, and trying new clubs.

“I’m really excited to move in,” Boddie said. “It’s an opportunity to look around.”

The university says the incoming class is academically strong and diverse, and marks a record with 22% of students who are eligible for the federal Pell Grant, which helps low-income students pay for college. Pell Grant access was expanded with the rollout of the new FAFSA last school year (Free Application for Federal Student Aid).

“These students are key to the strong future we’re building at the university,” said Jason Reinoehl, vice president for strategic enrollment management at UD. “We are impressed with their record of successes and resilience so far, and we’re excited to see the contributions they’ll make to our campus, to our community and beyond.”