Xenia Community Schools names new board member

Smith works at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in a civilian capacity as a computer scientist and software developer, and also works for Blue52 Productions in a similar role. He is a graduate of Wright State University with a degree in computer science, according to his resume.

“I am honored to serve on the Xenia Community School Board and work with the other board members to continue the success that they’ve had in the past couple of years, and build on the great foundation they’ve already laid down,” Smith said Monday.