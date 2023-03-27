Xenia Community Schools names new board member

The Xenia Community Schools Board of Education has selected Joshua Smith as its newest board member, to fill the seat vacated by Pam Callahan last month.
Smith works at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in a civilian capacity as a computer scientist and software developer, and also works for Blue52 Productions in a similar role. He is a graduate of Wright State University with a degree in computer science, according to his resume.
“I am honored to serve on the Xenia Community School Board and work with the other board members to continue the success that they’ve had in the past couple of years, and build on the great foundation they’ve already laid down,” Smith said Monday.
Of seven people that applied for the position, four were chosen to be interviewed Saturday. Former Xenia teacher Melva “Cookie” Newsom, and former board members Cheryl Marcus and Jennifer Marietta also were finalists.
“We are pleased to have Mr. Smith join the board, and I look forward to working with him in the months ahead,” said school board President Joshua Day. “His IT background was a big plus, and he is also a strong supporter of programs like our Air Force ROTC. He also demonstrated a strong passion for education.”
Smith has been a regular volunteer with the JROTC program at his alma mater Tecumseh High School, he said Monday.
“I’ve always been a fan of giving back to the community. I’m really excited with the new programs that have been going through with Xenia especially JROTC,” he said.
Smith will be sworn in at the next regular board meeting on April 10, and will serve the remainder of Callahan’s term, which ends on Dec. 31.
