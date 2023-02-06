Some area gas prices dip below $3 as oil prices fall

Gas prices across the area have dipped below $3 on Monday as prices continue a gradual decline, although analysts said that decrease may not continue for much longer.
Regular gas cost dipped to just below $3 in locations in Butler and Clark counties, but has fallen further to the high 2.80s in multiple gas stations in the Dayton area, according to data from GasBuddy.
AAA said that the average price of gas in the greater Dayton area is lower than in much of the state, with the average price in Montgomery County being about $3.07.
This is significantly lower than the average across Ohio, which is $3.35, or the national average of $3.47, according to AAA.
Gas prices have gradually fallen since Jan. 19, when gas in Dayton cost an average of $3.42.
Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said the fall of gasoline prices was due to a sudden drop in the price of oil.
“While the decline in both gasoline and diesel prices is terrific, it’s not unusual to see prices falling in February, which tends to be the month with some of the lowest gasoline prices of the year thanks to seasonally weak demand,” he said.
He said the decline was likely to continue for diesel prices due to increased imports of distillate, but with warming weather and gasoline industry maintenance coming, the price of regular gas could increase again down the road.
