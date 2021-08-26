Sound Valley Summer Music Festival is Saturday at Yellow Cab

After the Summer Music Festival, Sound Valley will be putting a larger focus on teaching area musicians how to promote and market their music.

“I want to host online workshops and courses because I don’t think bands and artists know how to promote themselves properly,” Pitts said. “What I’ve always tried to do is just do it and you can model it and that is success. I hope bands and artists that want to make music as a fulltime career, will do these things. I’ve been able to pay my bills with music and that’s a cool thing.

“I’m saying, ‘Hey, listen, this is how we’re doing this. Take the same blueprint and apply it to your band.’ I want bands to treat what they do as what it is, which is a business. If you enjoy it, that’s great but it’s OK to make a profit from your passion.”

Sound Valley has only been active since 2018 and its multipronged approach continues to grow. If Pitts and Karsten actually get local musicians to buy into their vision, it could be a game changer for Dayton’s original music scene.

HOW TO GO

What: Sound Valley Summer Music Fest with Jetty Bones, the Raging Nathans, Nightbeast, K.Carter and others

Where: Yellow Cab Tavern, 700 E. Fourth St., Dayton

When: 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28

Cost: $20 in advance, $25 day of the fest. $35 couples’ tickets and $75 for groups of four. A portion of the proceeds benefit the Greater Dayton Brain Health Foundation

More info: 937-424-3870 or yellowcabtavern.com