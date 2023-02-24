Speakers announced for Dayton NAACP town hall: ‘Moving beyond the outrage’

The Dayton Unit of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People will host a town hall on Monday, Feb. 27 focused on voting and being civically engaged.
The event, “Moving Beyond the Outrage…Next Steps in Becoming Civically Engaged,” is at 6:45 p.m. Monday at Grace United Methodist Church, 1001 Harvard Blvd. It will also be broadcast on the Dayton Unit NAACP Facebook page.
“Our nation is at a crossroad and, and we need to be mobilized,” said Derrick Foward, president of the NAACP. “We need to be strategic, and we need to be intentional about being civically engaged.”
The panelists will be Daj’za Demmings, founder of Dayton Young Black Professionals; Adriane Miller, executive director, National Conference for Community and Justice of Greater Dayton; Nikol Miller, executive director of the Miami Valley Urban League; and Kia Wright, executive director and founder of VOICES Corp., an Indianapolis-based nonprofit focused on advancing young people in communities of color.
Nichole Smith, the chair of the Dayton Unit NAACP Communications, Press, & Publicity Committee, will moderate the event.
Foward said the national NAACP has mandated each NAACP unit have these conversations.
“We want to ensure that people understand that every election is vitally important. Every election has critical consequences,” Foward said. “So the voters need to be educated about who they elected into office.”
Foward said people who are not eligible to vote should still understand why they need to participate in democracy. He said the event was also meant to help people find volunteering opportunities in their communities.
