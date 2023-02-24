Speakers announced for Dayton NAACP town hall: ‘Moving beyond the outrage’

The event, “Moving Beyond the Outrage…Next Steps in Becoming Civically Engaged,” is at 6:45 p.m. Monday at Grace United Methodist Church, 1001 Harvard Blvd. It will also be broadcast on the Dayton Unit NAACP Facebook page.

“Our nation is at a crossroad and, and we need to be mobilized,” said Derrick Foward, president of the NAACP. “We need to be strategic, and we need to be intentional about being civically engaged.”