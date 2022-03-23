Spintech opens new Miamisburg facility, completes move from Xenia

Spintech Holdings has completed its move from Xenia to a larger facility in Miamisburg.
The new 34,000-square-foot facility at 1964 Byers Road features more than 20,000 square feet of conditioned space for the manufacturing of aerospace-grade composite parts and tooling solutions and 8,000 square feet of unconditioned space for oven curing and finishing. It moved there from a 19,500-square-foot facility in Xenia.
The company’s smart tools are used in the manufacturing of aerospace parts.
“This was a build-to-suit facility and we’re proud of our new home and excited to leverage the facility and our experienced team to meet the growing needs of our continuously expanding customer base,” said CEO Craig Jennings said in a statement about the facility, which is located a few minutes northwest of the expanding Austin Landing area in the Cincinnati-Dayton corridor.
Spintech Holdings was formed in 2010 as a result of the commercialization of products created by Cornerstone Research Group, consists of two divisions, Smart Tooling and Hawthorn Composites, township officials said.
Spintech’s Hawthorn composites division uses high-tech composite materials and innovative manufacturing methods to create complex geometric parts at lower costs than traditional manufacturing. Most of Spintech’s work is focused on the aerospace industry.
The move comes one year since the launch of the company’s new composite parts manufacturing division, Hawthorn Composites, and enables further expansion of its two primary divisions, Smart Tooling & Hawthorn Composites.
The new facility enables Spintech Holdings Inc. to “rapidly scale up production and logistics based on customer needs,” the company said. Since the move, Spintech Holdings has hired three new employees to add to the existing team of 19 employees and one contractor, with more hires expected this year.
Over the next three to five years, Spintech plans on essentially doubling its workforce to 42 employees and $3.4 million in annual payroll, officials said.
Miamisburg City Council last year voted to authorize entering into an agreement with Spintech Holdings to provide a 40% job creation tax credit for a 5-year period. The tax credit is valued at about $105,000, officials said.
