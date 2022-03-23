Spintech opens new Miamisburg facility, completes move from Xenia

Spintech’s Hawthorn composites division uses high-tech composite materials and innovative manufacturing methods to create complex geometric parts at lower costs than traditional manufacturing. Most of Spintech’s work is focused on the aerospace industry.

The move comes one year since the launch of the company’s new composite parts manufacturing division, Hawthorn Composites, and enables further expansion of its two primary divisions, Smart Tooling & Hawthorn Composites.

The new facility enables Spintech Holdings Inc. to “rapidly scale up production and logistics based on customer needs,” the company said. Since the move, Spintech Holdings has hired three new employees to add to the existing team of 19 employees and one contractor, with more hires expected this year.

Over the next three to five years, Spintech plans on essentially doubling its workforce to 42 employees and $3.4 million in annual payroll, officials said.

Miamisburg City Council last year voted to authorize entering into an agreement with Spintech Holdings to provide a 40% job creation tax credit for a 5-year period. The tax credit is valued at about $105,000, officials said.