Federal contractor with longtime Miamisburg presence ‘never missed a beat’ during pandemic

An engineering and architecture firm with a Miamisburg presence expects to continue recent growth well into 2022 and beyond.
Barge Design Solutions Inc. has 423 full-time employees located in 16 offices across Ohio, Tennessee, Alabama, Florida and Georgia. Its Miamisburg office employs 11 professionals, providing services to local and regional clients, according to Chris Brown, who was recently promoted to director of the firm’s Federal Business Unit.
The firm’s capabilities include landscape architecture, environmental, information management, planning, interior design, and geomatics/survey. It is divided into key business units and practice areas representing transportation, facilities, federal, water, site solutions, geomatics, and information management, Brown said.
“Although the pandemic forged ahead into 2021, it was a robust time for A/E industry with so much infrastructure funding available,” he said. “Barge experienced strong economic growth throughout the firm, with surging project work for roads, bridges and design-builds.”
Founded in 1955, Barge established operations in the Dayton area in 1989 in support of the former EG&G Mound site in Miamisburg.
As the office grew, it supported projects all over the region including Department of Defense projects with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Brown said. In 2014, Barge moved to its Miamisburg office at the Mound Business Park, returning to its roots while continuing to support Wright-Patterson and our local communities, he said.
When the nation faced an economic crisis centered around a global pandemic, Barge was ready to meet the challenge, Brown said.
“The company had a system already in place with teams working at maximum speed through virtual connections and innovative methods of collaboration,” he said. “Because of this foresight in planning and communication, Barge never missed a beat.”
With the addition of the firm’s newly segmented Federal Business Unit and Brown’s in-depth experience in federal work, the office is positioned for growth in 2022, officials said.
The employee-owned company serves clients nationwide from multiple U.S. locations. Barge is ranked No. 171 on Engineering News-Record’s 2021 Top 500 Design Firms list, is No. 229 on Architectural News-Record’s Top 300 Architecture Firms list, and has been certified a Great Place To Work for five consecutive years.
The company provides several pathways for professional development and promotion, from college internships to senior leadership advancement, Brown said.
“Barge continues to invest in our people, beginning with college internships,” he said. “These positions provide invaluable experience for upcoming graduates, building a foundation for a future with Barge. Chris knows this firsthand, having built his Barge career from the ground up after taking a part-time co-op opportunity while in college.”
Brown, who earned a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from Wright State University, said after completing his co-op with Barge, he started full-time work with the firm on the Monday following graduation.
“Barge has always provided me opportunities to grow and be a part of something bigger,” he said.
