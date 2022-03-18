Federal contractor with longtime Miamisburg presence ‘never missed a beat’ during pandemic

As the office grew, it supported projects all over the region including Department of Defense projects with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Brown said. In 2014, Barge moved to its Miamisburg office at the Mound Business Park, returning to its roots while continuing to support Wright-Patterson and our local communities, he said.

When the nation faced an economic crisis centered around a global pandemic, Barge was ready to meet the challenge, Brown said.

“The company had a system already in place with teams working at maximum speed through virtual connections and innovative methods of collaboration,” he said. “Because of this foresight in planning and communication, Barge never missed a beat.”

With the addition of the firm’s newly segmented Federal Business Unit and Brown’s in-depth experience in federal work, the office is positioned for growth in 2022, officials said.

The employee-owned company serves clients nationwide from multiple U.S. locations. Barge is ranked No. 171 on Engineering News-Record’s 2021 Top 500 Design Firms list, is No. 229 on Architectural News-Record’s Top 300 Architecture Firms list, and has been certified a Great Place To Work for five consecutive years.

The company provides several pathways for professional development and promotion, from college internships to senior leadership advancement, Brown said.

“Barge continues to invest in our people, beginning with college internships,” he said. “These positions provide invaluable experience for upcoming graduates, building a foundation for a future with Barge. Chris knows this firsthand, having built his Barge career from the ground up after taking a part-time co-op opportunity while in college.”

Brown, who earned a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from Wright State University, said after completing his co-op with Barge, he started full-time work with the firm on the Monday following graduation.

“Barge has always provided me opportunities to grow and be a part of something bigger,” he said.