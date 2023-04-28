Spring amnesty means reduced fees in Montgomery County, Miamisburg municipal courts

The first day in May can mean a fresh start for people with outstanding court fees to come in and pay off half of the past due fines and court costs, with the remainder waived in Montgomery County and Miamisburg municipal courts.
“With the end of the pandemic and all the struggles that came with it, we want to assist citizens of Montgomery County with a fresh new start. Easing their ability to rid themselves of fines, fees and costs,” said Montgomery County Clerk of Courts Mike Foley who announced the program.
Spring amnesty kicks off Monday along with the opening of the new Montgomery County Municipal Court Western Division facility in Trotwood and lasts through May 12.
Western Division Judge James Piergies said providing a fresh start is the perfect way to introduce a new courthouse.
“The opening of a new courthouse is always an exciting time. Which is why it’s important to start this new chapter off with amnesty week,” he said.
To take advantage of the amnesty program, visit either Montgomery County Municipal Court Eastern Division at 6111 Taylorsville Road in Huber Heights, or the new Montgomery County Municipal Court Western Division at 875 E. Main St., in Trotwood. Both courts are open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Anyone with questions can call 937-687-9099 or 937-496-7231.
License forfeitures and vehicle registration blocks will be canceled upon payment. However, Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles fees owed directly to the BMV will still apply.
The same program is offered by Miamisburg Municipal Court at 10 N. First St., Miamisburg. The court is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Anyone with questions can contact the Miamisburg Clerk of Court at 937-847-6685 or 937-847-6490.
