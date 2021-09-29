Springboro ad hoc committee to discuss Easton Farm project cancels meeting

Pozzuto also said council tabled the Easton Farm issue until Oct. 7 and that he expected further discussion concerning this issue to be conducted at that time.

The plan that is currently on the table to rezone the 103.3 acres to allow the construction of 299 single-family homes and townhouses; a 113-unit assisted living facility; and retail, office and commercial space. The proposed plan has changed several times, with input from residents throughout the process, including the removal of multi-family housing.

Council will have the option of approving, approving with modifications, rejecting the proposal. City code requires council to vote on the Planning Commission recommendation within 120 days of the first public hearing.

“The guiding legal document for the development of the Easton Farm site is the city’s approved Land Use Plan. Our master plan follows exactly all of the attributes defined in the city’s legally approved Land Use Plan,” said Dillin in an email statement to the Dayton Daily News. “It became clear to the city that Mr. (David) Beckman does not represent all of the opponents, nor is his sketch a comprehensive and cohesive action plan.

“The Easton [Hall/Cook] family and I want nothing more than to create a legacy neighborhood for Springboro,” Dillin said. “We have worked for months with city staff, council and citizens to incorporate feedback and evolve the plan to make it desirable to the entire community. At this time, there is not agreement among those who oppose the project as to what they want.”

Dillin said the Easton Farm Master Plan was created with a careful balance of the city’s guidance, direct input from Planning Commission and City Council, and careful analysis of market studies, traffic studies and financial analysis.

“The sketch recently presented does not consider any of that critically important information. We can not risk undermining the character and quality of this special neighborhood to an arbitrary sketch,” he said.

“We believe the city should evaluate the merits of the plan we submitted and that was recommended by City Staff and approved unanimously by Planning Commission,” Dillin said. “They carefully studied our plan against the Land Use Plan and approved it 7-0. We stand by our effort and believe it will be a landmark development for the City.”

When asked for comment on the meeting cancellation, Beckman said, “It is unfortunate the seller/developer have declined to attend the committee meeting as we were looking forward to finding a real compromise that could unite the community. However, it appears the seller/developer are not willing to discuss a compromise. The city indicated the developer intends to proceed with the latest plan which residents will continue to oppose.

“We are not against development and have shown city council that there are better ways to approach this development that maintains the welfare of existing residents and the character of the city and existing zoning,” Beckman said.