JUST IN: $265M Springboro mixed-use development proposed on Easton Farm

A working farm that has been in the hands of one of Springboro’s original founding families for five generations is envisioned to become a $265 million mixed-use development in the middle of the city.
Dillin, LLC, a Springboro-based development company and Borror, a Columbus-based developer specializing in multi-family properties, have submitted an application for the rezoning of The Easton Farm, a 105-acre parcel of land on the west side of North Main Street/Ohio 741 between Anna Drive and Tamarack Trail.
The Springboro Planning Commission will consider the rezoning request at its meeting on March 10.
The proposed $265 million mixed-use neighborhood community would include a commercial district, parks, walking/biking paths, multi-family housing, an independent living center, townhomes and single-family homes.
“We’ve been working on the possibilities of this very special piece of ground in the heart of the Springboro community since 2017,” said Larry Dillin, president/CEO of Dillin LLC and project co-developer. “As with all of our developments, we extend our planning beyond the borders of the property to bring Springboro something new and special, but also something that adds value and connectivity to the rest of the community.”
Cheryl Dillin said property owners Ted and Becky Hall have been trying to develop the property for a number of years. A few years ago, the Halls were referred to Dillin LLC by city officials, she said.
Cheryl Dillin said the 16-acre legacy estate will remain as the Halls will continue to live there. She said Becky Hall wanted keep the historical aspects intact.
“We have committed to them (the Halls) to make this a legacy project,” Larry Dillin said. “It is a special site.”
The Easton Farm is an in-town neighborhood on the historic ‘Easton Farm’ site in Springboro. The concept takes inspiration from the townscapes of small, historic Ohio villages, while incorporating updated ideas for streetscapes, parks, open spaces and connective pathways as a platform for a variety of market rate residences and mixed-use commercial district facing Ohio 741.
Preliminary plans include tree-lined streets to connect the residential neighborhood to the mixed-use district and to it’s service offerings. Sidewalks, bike paths, greenways along with interspersed community amenities will encourage pedestrian interconnection and walkability both within The Easton Farm site and to the adjacent city parks and neighborhoods.
Borror, a construction, management and development company from Columbus, will be the co-developer of the project and the developer and owner of the proposed multi-family project on the site.
Doug Borror, CEO, started Borror in 1976 and started working with Lori Steiner, president, in 1989. Borror, founded in 2008, specializes in mid-rise, mixed-use buildings and has built and managed more over 15,000 places to live in central Ohio. Previously, Borror and Steiner worked together at Dominion Homes, developing 25,000 lots and building 40,000 homes as well as designed and completed 15 master-planned communities. Dominion Homes had a successful public offering in 1994 under the Borror/Steiner leadership.
“We plan to create a gem in Springboro,” Steiner said. “It will feel both suburban and urban with the walkability of an urban neighborhood and the relaxed feel of a suburban community.” Borror projects in the Short North, Downtown and Near Eastside Columbus market are fresh, individually designed projects with the amenities required for todays lifestyle.
“It’s not about ‘more’, its about ‘better,’” Borror said. “How we do things leads to how others perceive them, and that’s important to us. We care about experiences and we choose to create a rich, deep texture to add to the fabric of every day life. We have high expectations for each of our projects, and Springboro will be a ‘next level’ opportunity for living in the community.”
The Dillin/Borror partnership was created in 2020 specifically to match Dillin’s expertise in community and neighborhood master planning with Borror’s residential development and management expertise for the benefit of the Springboro community.