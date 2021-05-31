Springboro board approves new contracts for teachers and administrators

Explore Springboro Schools seek new continuing levy for permanent improvements

Capital improvement purchases approved

The board also approved a six-year lease to purchase 10 school buses from Cardinal Bus Sales. The district’s treasurer issued a letter of intent to purchase the buses for a total $1.05 million or $105,017 each. The terms of the lease/purchase agreement for the 10 Blue Bird All American school buses will be in six annual payments.

The buses are scheduled to be delivered in August.

During this spring’s campaign for the 2-mill continuing capital improvement levy, school officials said the district has 19 school buses that are in need of replacement that have in excess of 185,000 miles and/or been in service 12 years. School buses cost about $85,000 each plus various required accessories, safety and security equipment.

Superintendent Larry Hook said in April that the 2-mill levy would generate about $3 million a year that can only be used for permanent improvements lasting five years or more to school facilities as well as for capital purchases such as school buses.

In addition, the school board also approved the purchase of 1,030 new Chromebook computers, 66 new Google Chrome perpetual licenses, and 18 new 65-inch screen Clevertouch Interactive Boards and carts.

The new Chromebook computers and licenses will be purchased from Dell Technologies through the state of Ohio purchasing contract for a cost of $222,564.

The district will purchase the Clevertouch screens and carts for $45,000 from Tierney of St. Paul, Minn.