Springboro chamber of commerce names new executive director

Blosser served on the YMCA Camp Kern Board of Advisors for 21 years, with time as a board member, chairman of its annual campaign for six years and board chair. He was also elected to be a trustee at large for the Ohio History Alliance, serving on the governance and advocacy committees for three years.

However, Blosser said the most enjoyable endeavor in his career was serving on the Ohio World Heritage Committee to nominate two prehistoric earthworks for World Heritage, the most prestigious nomination for cultural and natural history sites in the world.

Bryan Hunter, Springboro chamber board vice chair and president/founder of 937 Payroll LLC, said Liddic’s departure earlier this year came down to “strategic differences.”

“It came down to a difference of direction between the board and Alison,” he said. “She decided to resign.”

Liddic replaced former executive director Carol Hughes, who served the chamber for about 10 years. Hughes retired last year to focus on her role as Rotary’s District Governor for Southwest Ohio, spending more time with family, and traveling the nation in an RV.

The chamber was founded in 1975 as an advocate and a local network for Springboro businesses. Since 2011, the chamber grew from 350 businesses to more than 750 businesses. In terms of membership, Springboro has the third largest chamber in the Miami Valley region after Dayton and Springfield, officials said.