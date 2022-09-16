Springboro council votes to extend its DORA district

The beverages are sold in special cups obtained through the city and are not subject to open container laws. Local businesses in a DORA district can self-identify if they are part of the DORA program and whether customers with DORA cups can enter stores or not.

Explore Springboro may expand its DORA district to include South Main Street

Shackleford said there have been no problems as a result of creating Springboro’s DORA district. Last month, the Springboro Area Chamber of Commerce expressed support of the ordinance. One resident was against the ordinance, citing safety issues crossing Ohio 73 to access South Main Street.

Springboro enacted its DORA ordinance in April 2020, but it did not go into effect until Warped Wing at Wright Station obtained its liquor permit from the state and opened in August 2020, Shackleford said. He said Warped Wing is responsible for 60% of the DORA sales.

In December 2015, downtown Middletown’s DORA district was the first authorized by the state of Ohio. Since then, Middletown officials said other Ohio cities have created their own DORA districts or have contacted Middletown officials for information and advice periodically.