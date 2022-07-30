Springboro school board member resigns

Anderson, who was serving his fourth term on the board, was most recently re-elected in November 2021. He cited retirement and the relocation out of Springboro as reasons for his resignation, according to a press release from the district.

“It has been a privilege and my honor to serve on the board of education into my fourth term,” Anderson said in his resignation letter to the board. “I have always enjoyed my time on the board, and I hope that I have made a difference for Springboro students.”