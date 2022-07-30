Springboro school board member resigns

Springboro school board member Charles Anderson will resign from his position effective Sunday .
Anderson, who was serving his fourth term on the board, was most recently re-elected in November 2021. He cited retirement and the relocation out of Springboro as reasons for his resignation, according to a press release from the district.
“It has been a privilege and my honor to serve on the board of education into my fourth term,” Anderson said in his resignation letter to the board. “I have always enjoyed my time on the board, and I hope that I have made a difference for Springboro students.”
Anderson, 71, has lived in Springboro for 38 years. He is a business owner and has been a funeral director for the past 47 years. He has two grown children and three grandchildren.
While serving on the school board, Anderson saw the passage of two levies with no increase in taxes for the community, the release states, including a 7.4-mill levy in November 2017 that the release said helped raise roughly $7.9 million. In May 2021, a permanent improvement levy was passed, adding a new additional 2-mill levy that generates roughly $3 million per year for permanent improvements to school facilities.
This year, the board of education approved a new district-wide strategic plan focusing on graduation readiness, innovative educational experiences, staff support, safety and security, as well as financial investment in the continued success of Springboro students.
Terrah Stacy, treasurer and chief financial officer for Springboro Schools, thanked Anderson for his contributions to the district.
“We are in a much better place than ever before, and a large part of that is due to your continued support and service to the students, staff, and community,” Stacy said. “You will truly be missed.”
