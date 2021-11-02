Springboro school board race has incumbents leading the early vote

With 21 of 30 precincts or 70% reporting, incumbent David Stuckey is leading the field with 16.8%, followed by Charles Anderson with 16.1%, and Daniel Gudz with 14.1% of the vote.

Trailing the incumbents are Olga Verbitsky with 12%; Brian Retterer with 11.4%; Shauna Acquavita with 10.6%; Frank Catrine with 10.4%; and Jeff Paschke-Johannes with 8.5%.