Springboro school board race has incumbents leading the early vote

All three incumbents continue to lead the race for the three open seats on the Springboro Board of Education in the eight candidate field, according to early, unofficial results from the Warren County Board of Elections.
With 21 of 30 precincts or 70% reporting, incumbent David Stuckey is leading the field with 16.8%, followed by Charles Anderson with 16.1%, and Daniel Gudz with 14.1% of the vote.
Trailing the incumbents are Olga Verbitsky with 12%; Brian Retterer with 11.4%; Shauna Acquavita with 10.6%; Frank Catrine with 10.4%; and Jeff Paschke-Johannes with 8.5%.
These results do not include the unofficial results from the Montgomery County Board of Elections as the Springboro school district overlaps into Montgomery County.
Polling locations just closed at 7:30 p.m., and the Election Day votes will be added to those totals in the coming hours.
Transparency, accountability, inclusion and fiscal responsibility have been continuing themes in the race for the three open seats on the Springboro Board of Elections.
About the Author