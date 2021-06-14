Springboro schools to host COVID vaccination clinic

The clinic, which is offering the Pfizer vaccine, is open to anyone who lives in Warren County at no cost to the community member or district.

Permission from a parent is mandatory for anyone younger than 18. If the parent is with their child, they can grant permission during the clinic. If the student will be coming to the clinic without a parent, a consent form (Click Here - https://tinyurl.com/yeja2kw2) must be filled out and signed by the parent and brought with the student on vaccination day.