Springboro schools to host COVID vaccination clinic

Springboro Schools is partnering with the Warren County Health District to host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for students 12 and older and their families on June 21 at Springboro Junior High School.
The clinic, which is offering the Pfizer vaccine, is open to anyone who lives in Warren County at no cost to the community member or district.
Permission from a parent is mandatory for anyone younger than 18. If the parent is with their child, they can grant permission during the clinic. If the student will be coming to the clinic without a parent, a consent form (Click Here - https://tinyurl.com/yeja2kw2) must be filled out and signed by the parent and brought with the student on vaccination day.
The first dose will be administered from 9 to 11 a.m. June 21 at the junior high school, 1605 S. Main St.
The second dose will be administered from 9 to 11 a.m. July 12 at the junior high school.
To sign up online for the first dose clinic on June 21, go to https://gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov/. Use the access code: ZYZU6OAG9H and enter Springboro, Ohio, in the location search.