Man dropped off at hospital with gunshot wound dies, Dayton police investigating
Springboro schools mourns death of fourth grader who battled brain cancer

Five Points Elementary in Springboro held a balloon launch Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, for Reagan Scacchetti, a fourth-grader battling a rare form of brain cancer. Reagan's family and friends joined staff and students at the school to celebrate a balloon launch in support of Reagan. Over 200 purple balloons were launched. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF

Local News
By
1 hour ago

For the past eight years, Reagan Scacchetti has been fighting an extremely rare form of brain cancer.

Her battle ended Monday as she died with family by her side.

Springboro Schools announced the fourth-grader’s death in a statement late Tuesday morning.

“Reagan Scacchetti has been fighting like a champion over the last eight years,” said Scott Marshall, district spokesman. “The district’s deepest sympathies go to the Scacchetti family during this challenging time.”

ExploreSpringboro school rallies around 4th-grader battling brain cancer

Reagan was diagnosed with Hypothalamic/Optic Chiasmatic Glioma, an extremely rare form of brain cancer, eight years ago.

Reagan was a student at Five Points Elementary School and had also attended Clearcreek Elementary school, Marshall said. She would have turned 11 years old next month, he said.

Reagan Scacchetti

Reagan Scacchetti

“Reagan’s passing is a huge loss for Five Points Elementary, Springboro Schools and the entire Springboro community,” Marshall said. “A team of counselors has been made available today and throughout the remainder of this week to provide emotional support for those Five Points Elementary students and staff in need.”

In November of 2021, Reagan’s family and friends joined the entire staff and all students at Five Points Elementary to help celebrate a balloon launch in support of Reagan, which consisted of more than 200 purple balloons.

ExplorePHOTOS: Balloon launch shows support for Springboro girl battling brain cancer

“Community members were encouraged to join everyone in supporting Reagan, an amazing young girl, who was the kindest soul and one who was always willing to help others,” Marshall said.

In a show of support for Reagan and the Scacchetti family, students and staff have been encouraged to wear purple (“Purple Out”) throughout this school year, Reagan’s favorite color.

Funeral arrangements will be communicated to district students, parents, and staff as Springboro Schools is made aware.

Ed Richter has been a working journalist for 36 years, with the last 32 years working in various capacities covering Butler and Warren counties as a reporter and an editor. An award-winning journalist, Richter covers local news and governments in Warren County focusing on Springboro, Lebanon, Franklin, Carlisle and Waynesville.

