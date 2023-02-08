Springfield native buys Dayton Sports Complex real estate for $1.6M

A Springfield native is the new owner of the Dayton Sports Complex on Salem Avenue.
“We are excited to be running the Dayton Sports Complex,” Brent Ridenour said in an email to this news outlet Wednesday. “Larry and Eileen Jackson, the previous owners, did a fantastic job with the facility.”
Kalm Properties LLC sold the property at 4801 Salem Ave. to Team First Holdings, a limited liability company Ridenour registered with the state in December, filings show.
Montgomery County real estate records give a Jan. 30 date and a $1,613,000 price for the transaction. Ridenour confirmed ownership after this news outlet asked about the real estate purchase.
“We are not looking to completely change what the facility is and what it does for the community, but we do have some fun ideas on ways we can improve it and make it even more accessible for everyone in the Miami Valley area,” Ridenour said. “Some of our new programs will be a spring youth flag football league, an adult volleyball league, and more adult soccer leagues.”
“I’m so excited to be leading the Dayton Sports Complex,” new General Manager Gwynn McGrath said.
The site has a turf field 80 yards long by 40 yards wide with no walls, with a pair of full-size basketball courts, 5 volleyball courts, a multi purpose floor area, a tennis court and other features.
Ridenour, a 1991 Kenton Ridge High School graduate, has worked as a soccer coach for Ohio Northern University and today is the men’s soccer coach at Franciscan University in Steubenville. He is also listed as principal of Apex Sports Zone in Lima.
Formerly known as Force Sports Dayton, the complex in recent years offered more than 77,000 square feet of indoor space for hosting multiple leagues and events simultaneously. There was also outdoor space for soccer or football.
The property deed lists Larry Jackson as manager of Kalm Properties.
About the Author