Springfield native buys Dayton Sports Complex real estate for $1.6M

“I’m so excited to be leading the Dayton Sports Complex,” new General Manager Gwynn McGrath said.

The site has a turf field 80 yards long by 40 yards wide with no walls, with a pair of full-size basketball courts, 5 volleyball courts, a multi purpose floor area, a tennis court and other features.

Ridenour, a 1991 Kenton Ridge High School graduate, has worked as a soccer coach for Ohio Northern University and today is the men’s soccer coach at Franciscan University in Steubenville. He is also listed as principal of Apex Sports Zone in Lima.

Formerly known as Force Sports Dayton, the complex in recent years offered more than 77,000 square feet of indoor space for hosting multiple leagues and events simultaneously. There was also outdoor space for soccer or football.

The property deed lists Larry Jackson as manager of Kalm Properties.