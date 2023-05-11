Springfield native, UD grad to open food truck specializing in açaí bowls

“I realized there was nothing like it here, and it’s something that I love and I’m passionate about,” Tedeschi said. “I’m really excited to do this and be out and about in Springfield and the surrounding areas.”

Credit: Submitted Photo Credit: Submitted Photo

Food trucks specializing in açaí bowls are popular in coastal areas like Florida, she said.

Tedeschi, a 2019 Northwestern High School graduate and 2022 University of Dayton graduate, said she had always thought about having a food truck and figured “what better time than now.”

Blended By J is expected to open on weekends by the beginning or middle of June. With the help of her family, Tedeschi says she plans to go to area rallies, markets, craft shows, as well as other area events. She added they are also looking into doing special events like birthday parties, graduation parties, bridal showers, etc.

“Our goal is to have fun with it,” Tedeschi said.

For more information and updates about Blended By J, visit the food truck’s Facebook or Instagram pages.