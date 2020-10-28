Springfield nurse accused of stealing drugs from psych patients in Dayton

A Registered Nurse from Springfield is accused of stealing medications from patients at a Dayton psychiatric hospital.
Judith L. Ivory, 48, was indicted Wednesday on seven felony counts of theft of drugs by a Montgomery County grand jury.
“The defendant was working as an RN at Access Hospital and is accused of taking medication intended for patients for her personal use,” Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office spokesman Greg Flannagan stated.
Access Hospital Dayton, at 2611 Wayne Ave., provides inpatient mental health and substance abuse treatment, according to its website.
The thefts were alleged to have happened between May 3 and May 10, according to the indictment.
The case was investigated by the Ohio State Board of Pharmacy, Flannagan said.
The Ohio Board of Nursing shows Ivory’s RN license is still active.
Ivory, aka Judith or Judy Dodd, was summoned to appear Nov. 17 for her arraignment in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.