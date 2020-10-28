MonDay Correctional in Dayton reports COVID-19 outbreak inside facility

“All female residents and Delta staff COVID-19 tests have been completed and we received the results,” the statement on the website says. “The female population has been separated into positive and negative cohort housing units. The female residents who tested positive appear to be asymptomatic and will be monitored. If a resident presents as symptomatic we will follow the medical guidelines for monitoring their symptoms and the need for increased medical care. The quarantine will remain in effect until Nov. 4.”

Explore West Carrollton man indicted on more than four dozen child porn charges

The Dayton Daily News has reached out to both MonDay and Montgomery County Public Health for more information.