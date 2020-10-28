MonDay Correctional in Dayton reports COVID-19 outbreak inside facility

The MonDay Correctional Facility in Dayton reported on its website this week that female residents have been quarantined after testing positive for COVID-19.
“All female residents and Delta staff COVID-19 tests have been completed and we received the results,” the statement on the website says. “The female population has been separated into positive and negative cohort housing units. The female residents who tested positive appear to be asymptomatic and will be monitored. If a resident presents as symptomatic we will follow the medical guidelines for monitoring their symptoms and the need for increased medical care. The quarantine will remain in effect until Nov. 4.”
The Dayton Daily News has reached out to both MonDay and Montgomery County Public Health for more information.
In the statement online, Director Michael Flannery said that the facility is taking the positive tests seriously.
“Please be assured that we are taking all the necessary precautions and actions to respond to the health needs of the residents,” the statement says.
The website also contains an update from Oct. 22 where Flannery wrote that officials discovered its first case. He said then that all female residents would be tested Oct. 23.
“Beginning in March when the pandemic started we implemented the recommended COVID 19 guidelines and protocols and have been following them,” Flannery said at the time. “In August we started testing all of our intakes. Even with all these measures in place to mitigate the possibility of COVID 19 entering our facilities, we are still susceptible to it.”