SR 235 over Mad River to close Monday night for guardrail repair

A portion of state Route 235 over Mad River in Greene County will be closed on Monday after a crash damaged the guardrail.
According to a release from the Ohio Department of Transportation, the bridge is just east of the Montgomery County line and north of Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.
It will close from 8 p.m. to midnight.
While the bridge is closed, there will be a detour by way of state Route 444, Interstate 675, Interstate 70 and state Route 201.
After the route is opened again, traffic will be limited to one lane with temporary signals.
ODOT said that although Route 235, or Chambersburg Road, is closed at state Route 4, drivers can still access the ramp to northbound Route 4.
That closure is expected to end Aug. 13 this year after road crews rehabilitate the bridge over Route 4.