St. Anne the Tart to relocate to bigger space, owner says

Smith said that despite restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, St. Anne the Tart continued to thrive through both in-person and online sales. However, Smith said she wanted to offer a space that makes everyone feel like home.

“When we work, it’s solely for the purpose of making every person that we come into contact with feel that they’ve found a bit of home,” she said. “A feeling of safety, acceptance, peace and happiness. This is so important to us that we hire and let go on this principle alone.”