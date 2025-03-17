Stafford Jewelers going out of business

Customers who stop by the store may register for a chance to win a $1,000 shopping spree.

“Whether you’re shopping for a special someone or treating yourself, this is your chance to grab stunning pieces at unbeatable prices,” Stafford Jewelers posted Monday morning on social media.

The building at 2555 Miamisburg Centerville Road, near the Dayton Mall, in Miami Twp. is for sale, and the store will stay open with sales ongoing until the inventory is liquidated.

“It’s going to go through May, maybe into June. We don’t know yet, it just depends on the inventory,” he said.

Stafford said he expected to work at the store until he was 95. He has sons and daughters who’ve worked in the business for decades and don’t know anything else, and has grandchildren who thought they would enter the family jewelry business.

He said the closure is devastating for him, his family and his loyal customers.

Stafford said his reputation and business has been hurt in recent years by negative media attention, which he said was due to his public stance against property taxes. He said this led to an unfair misdemeanor menacing charge in 2021 following an incident with golfers behind his home that overlooked the course. A judge dismissed the charge with prejudice, meaning it cannot be refiled, after a prosecutor filed a motion to dismiss the case.

Defendants named in a federal lawsuit filed by Stafford in 2022 include Sugarcreek Twp., Sugarcreek Twp. police department, Police Chief Michael Brown, three Sugarcreek police officers, WHIO-TV, WHIO news anchor James Brown, Sugar Valley Country Club and its owners and each of the golfers involved in the incident.