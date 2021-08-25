Standoff underway in Huber Heights involving suspect with warrant

Police responded around 9:15 p.m. to a home in the 7400 block of Stonehurst Drive, which is blocked in the area, according to Huber Heights Police Division dispatch.

Explore Police investigation closes Montgomery County solid waste transfer station

The Regional Emergency Response Team also responded. Beavercreek, Fairborn and Huber Heights police are member agencies of the team trained in tactical procedures and hostage negotiations, according to the Huber Heights police website.