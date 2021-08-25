Standoff underway in Huber Heights involving suspect with warrant

A standoff is underway Tuesday night for a suspect with an arrest warrant in Huber Heights.
Police responded around 9:15 p.m. to a home in the 7400 block of Stonehurst Drive, which is blocked in the area, according to Huber Heights Police Division dispatch.
The Regional Emergency Response Team also responded. Beavercreek, Fairborn and Huber Heights police are member agencies of the team trained in tactical procedures and hostage negotiations, according to the Huber Heights police website.
There was no information available on what charge the warrant is for nor the suspect’s identity.
We will update this report as we learn information.
