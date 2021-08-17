Springboro looking for new football opponent after COVID-19 benches Lebanon

“We want them to have it (the opportunity to perform),” he said.

Marshall said the district understands this is short notice to schedule a new team and was unsure whether the game with Lebanon might be rescheduled for later this fall.

Lebanon Athletics Department issued the following statement on Monday:

“It is very disappointing that we will not be opening our 2021 season this Friday. Our heart goes out first and foremost to all of the Lebanon and Springboro student-athletes who have been through so much since the pandemic began and worked so hard under difficult circumstances to prepare themselves to perform. They have done so well following protocols, but as we are finding out firsthand, playing football during this time continues to be a fragile situation.”

The Ohio Department of Health states that quarantine is not necessary for fully vaccinated students after a possible exposure to COVID-19.