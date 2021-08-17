dayton-daily-news logo
X

Springboro looking for new football opponent after COVID-19 benches Lebanon

Kyle King (31), a Springboro linebacker, tries to block the punt of Lebanon punter Logan Baker. Baker was kicking the football out of Lebanon's endzone. Lebanon was hosting Springboro in a GWOC football game. A Springboro linebacker, tries to block the punt of Lebanon punter at a previous game. This year's Lebanon vs. Springboro varsity and junior varsity football games were cancelled by Lebanon as they were unable to field a team due to COVID-19 issues. FILE PHOTOi
Caption
Kyle King (31), a Springboro linebacker, tries to block the punt of Lebanon punter Logan Baker. Baker was kicking the football out of Lebanon's endzone. Lebanon was hosting Springboro in a GWOC football game. A Springboro linebacker, tries to block the punt of Lebanon punter at a previous game. This year's Lebanon vs. Springboro varsity and junior varsity football games were cancelled by Lebanon as they were unable to field a team due to COVID-19 issues. FILE PHOTOi

Credit: Ron Alvey

Credit: Ron Alvey

Local News
By - Staff WriterJen Balduf - Staff Writer
1 hour ago

Springboro is still looking for an opponent for a Friday night football game, but as of Tuesday, nothing has materialized.

The Springboro Panthers were supposed to face the Lebanon Warriors for the season opener. But on Monday, Lebanon school officials announced they were canceling because too many Lebanon players were in quarantine due to COVID-19 to be able to field a team for Friday and for Saturday’s scheduled JV game.

However, the freshman game will be played as scheduled.

“We’re actively seeking out an opponent,” said Scott Marshall, Springboro Schools spokesman. “We don’t want to take anything away from our students.”

Marshall said the team’s players and coaches, the cheer team, the marching band and their parents are all looking forward to this weekend to play and perform.

“We want them to have it (the opportunity to perform),” he said.

Marshall said the district understands this is short notice to schedule a new team and was unsure whether the game with Lebanon might be rescheduled for later this fall.

Lebanon Athletics Department issued the following statement on Monday:

“It is very disappointing that we will not be opening our 2021 season this Friday. Our heart goes out first and foremost to all of the Lebanon and Springboro student-athletes who have been through so much since the pandemic began and worked so hard under difficult circumstances to prepare themselves to perform. They have done so well following protocols, but as we are finding out firsthand, playing football during this time continues to be a fragile situation.”

The Ohio Department of Health states that quarantine is not necessary for fully vaccinated students after a possible exposure to COVID-19.

In Other News
1
Montgomery County hires contractor to start construction on...
2
Foodbank gives food to hundreds of families Tuesday afternoon
3
Nine C-17s arrive in Kabul to evacuate Americans and allies
4
Former Cassano’s torn down in Springboro
5
How to save, store, and replace your COVID-19 vaccine confirmation
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top