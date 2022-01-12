State expands COVID testing sites with support from Ohio National Guard

Clark County drive-thru testing is at 2501 E. High St. by appointment only. Call 937-390-5600.

The goal is to divert testing traffic from hospital emergency rooms.

About 2,300 Ohio National Guard members have been deployed to work with the state’s health care systems. This includes about 200 offering medical support and the rest offering general support including testing, food services, in-hospital patient transport, administrative tasks and other duties.

“Our men and women are supporting about a dozen testing sites throughout Ohio, helping to provide additional opportunities for our fellow Ohioans to be tested for COVID-19. We have been fulfilling COVID-19 missions for more than 20 months, and we are committed to supporting our state during this time of need,” said Maj. Gen. John C. Harris Jr., Ohio adjutant general.

More than 7 million Ohioans have received at least their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Ohioans can schedule a vaccination appointment at gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov. Ohioans who want to learn more about COVID-19 testing, and the safety, efficacy and side effects of COVID-19 vaccines should talk to their doctor, nurse or pharmacist, or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov/vaccine.