dayton-daily-news logo
X

State health department to give update on COVID-19 in Ohio

Local News
By Kristen Spicker
16 minutes ago

Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff will provide an update on COVID-19 in Ohio.

He will be joined by Ohio Academy of Family Physicians President and Premier Health System family physician Dr. Teresa Zryd, OhioHealth Medical Director of Infectious Diseases Dr. Joseph Gastaldo and Williams County Health District Medical Director and Parkview Health family physician Dr. Glen Seaman.

The press conference is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. The public can watch live on YouTube.

ExploreFlu shots urged ahead of holiday season

In the last three weeks, Ohio is averaging 6,289 COVID cases, 272 hospitalizations and 26 ICU admissions a day, according to ODH. The state 4,297 coronavirus patients hospitalized on Wednesday and more than 1,000 in ICUs.

One in five patients hospitalized in Ohio and one in four in state’s ICUs have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Ohio Hospital Association.

In Other News
1
Discharge possible for those refusing vaccine, Air Force says
2
New Trotwood development to offer affordable housing for seniors
3
Dayton firefighters snub Dayton mayor, endorse Cincinnati leader for...
4
Court petitions filed requesting removal of Tipp City school board...
5
Ohio legislators pass ‘born alive,’ sports betting, other major bills

About the Author

Kristen Spicker
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top