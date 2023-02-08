State of the city: Mims says Dayton has come far but ‘has more work to do’

The mayor hosted a youth summit in the fall that he said will become an annual event. Mims said he also wants to convene a mayor’s council consisting of young people that will meet quarterly.

Mims said one of his priorities is helping young people get the skills they need for good jobs through apprenticeships and programs that provide relevant work experience.

“We have right now, not just just here in this region but across the state, probably like three (open) jobs for every one person,” Mims said. “And those jobs do not all require college.”

Asked about downtown, Mims said the urban center is welcoming new hotels and new apartments and other investments that generate tax revenues to the city, which it then invests in all neighborhoods.

He also said, “We’ve had more ribbon-cuttings in Dayton than I can ever remember.” Mims plans to attend a ribbon-cutting this afternoon for Sierra Nevada, which has built aircraft maintenance repair and overhaul facilities at the Dayton International Airport.

Mims said the city is moving in the right direction. He said proof of this includes Dayton last year becoming just the fifth U.S. city to join the National Civic League Hall of Fame.

Mims also highlighted police reform efforts, including the city launching a first-of-its-kind mediation responder unit that is dispatched to calls for service involving non-violent disputes, like noise and neighbor complaints.