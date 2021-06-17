State says former Dayton charter school leaders misspent $31,896

Watkins-Tyree, 41, faces a third-degree felony charge of theft in office of more than $7,500 in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court in connection with these issues. State investigators searched her home in February 2017. She was indicted in October 2020, and the case is set for trial in September. She could not be reached for comment this week.

There were two other findings for recovery against Adams and his bonding company.

One was for $1,026 paid to Dayton Power and Light in late fees, which are not a “proper public purpose” for spending taxpayer money in Ohio. The other was for $605 in sales tax on 13 payments to vendors, and sales tax is also not a “proper public purpose” for charter schools, as they are exempt from that tax.