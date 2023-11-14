State senator who represents Dayton running for Congress elsewhere

State Sen. Niraj Antani, R-Miamisburg, announced today he is running for U.S. Congress to replace retiring Rep. Brad Wenstrup.

“(Wenstrup) has served southern Ohio with honor in Congress and as a combat surgeon in the Army and I wish him well as he announced his retirement,” Antani wrote in an announcement on X (formerly Twitter). “I’ll be a tireless warrior in Congress for our community and I’ll never stop working hard for our shared value and ideals.”

Antani currently represents Dayton and southern Montgomery County suburbs including Kettering and Centerville in the Ohio Senate. He announced Monday he is not running for reelection in a district that now leans heavily Democratic after recent redistricting.

Explore State Senator representing Dayton not running for reelection

Antani notes on X that the 2nd District leans far more Republican. “The district’s partisan voter index leans significantly Republican. The Republican primary in Ohio will take place on March 19, 2024,” he wrote.

Antani currently lives outside Miamisburg, not in Wentrup’s Ohio 2nd District, which represents Clinton and Clermont counties and the southern tip of Ohio. Members of Congress are not required to live in their district, though voters generally prefer it.